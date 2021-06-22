Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $162.11 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,263,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,971 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $162,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. 3,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

