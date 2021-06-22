Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,423,820 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $49,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 15,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 396.91 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

