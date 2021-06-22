Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,273 shares during the period. Papa John’s International makes up 1.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Papa John’s International worth $225,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,043. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

