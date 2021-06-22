Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,624,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,489 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up approximately 1.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 4.37% of HealthEquity worth $246,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 4,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,960. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,353.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

