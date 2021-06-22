Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 13,551 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Bio-Techne worth $361,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $443.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,374. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $453.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.