Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 46,489 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,226,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,489 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.91% of The Carlyle Group worth $118,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,541. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

