JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.31. 86,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,359,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

The company has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,222,000 after buying an additional 855,625 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 977,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after buying an additional 169,909 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,009,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

