Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

CAKE opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

