JMP Securities Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $130.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.

NYSE LEN opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

