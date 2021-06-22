Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.95. 125,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,708. The stock has a market cap of $431.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.