Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 292,744 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,847,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 82,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

JNCE stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,375. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNCE. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

