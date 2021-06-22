JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. National Securities currently has a $132.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.71.

YY stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. JOYY has a 12 month low of $65.36 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JOYY by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JOYY by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $4,132,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

