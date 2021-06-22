JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $31,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

