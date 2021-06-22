JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $35,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

