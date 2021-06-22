JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $29.84 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of PotlatchDeltic worth $29,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.