JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.51 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

