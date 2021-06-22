JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $32,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.