JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 43,371 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.84% of ONE Gas worth $34,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $46,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $38,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229,272 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,953 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

