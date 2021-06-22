JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on July 30th

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:JESC opened at GBX 499 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £795.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 333 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 512.47 ($6.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 494.03. The company has a current ratio of 107.92, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.