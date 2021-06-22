JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on July 30th

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JESC opened at GBX 499 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £795.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 333 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 512.47 ($6.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 494.03. The company has a current ratio of 107.92, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

Get JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.