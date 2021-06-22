JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.