Kangal (KANGAL) Market Cap Tops $1.12 Million

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kangal has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. Kangal has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $12,302.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00104893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00149453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,891.59 or 1.00192885 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Kangal Coin Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

Buying and Selling Kangal

