KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 415,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

