Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-94 million.

Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 79,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

KRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

