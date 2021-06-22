Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 830,712 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after buying an additional 305,310 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $793.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

