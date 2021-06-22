Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.17.

