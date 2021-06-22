Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $129.74 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.17.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.