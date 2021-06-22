Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $716,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $86,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

UNP stock opened at $217.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

