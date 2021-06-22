KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 21,485 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $27,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250,395 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,048,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,995,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $140.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.24. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $142.05.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

