KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 68,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPC stock opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

