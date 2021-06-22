Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.98. Kellogg posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.