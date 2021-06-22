Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

KEL stock opened at C$3.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.95. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$639.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

