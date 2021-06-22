KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 607,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 209,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,845. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

