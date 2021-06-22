Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB lowered shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.56.

TSE KEY opened at C$32.92 on Friday. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.74.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

