Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $13.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

