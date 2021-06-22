Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

