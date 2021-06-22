Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.