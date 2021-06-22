Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.66.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

TSE K traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.81. 6,365,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,431. The stock has a market cap of C$9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.31. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.