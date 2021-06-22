Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of KNBWY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76. Kirin has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

