Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

