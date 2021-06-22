Kodiak Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,003 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,492% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,388. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

