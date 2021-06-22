KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KNYJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KNYJY opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.18. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

