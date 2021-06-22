Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 472,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of iQIYI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $72,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after buying an additional 441,275 shares in the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,127,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

