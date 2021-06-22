Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 543,643 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 543,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after buying an additional 7,141,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $57,207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,493 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

DB opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

