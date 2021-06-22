Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Western Digital by 75.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after buying an additional 513,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.73. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

