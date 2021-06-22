Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.