Korea Investment CORP Purchases 22,100 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.82. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

