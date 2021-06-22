Korea Investment CORP Sells 30,100 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 682,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 665,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

