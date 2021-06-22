Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.57. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 27,074 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,566 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

