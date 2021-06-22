Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

