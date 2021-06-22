LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates Buy Rating for Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their buy rating on shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock.

AYTU has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $5.63 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,558 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,342,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 258,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,098,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

