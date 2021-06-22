Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 4.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.95.

Shares of LRCX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $617.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,483. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

